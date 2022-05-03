Romania will not extradite Israeli citizen Roman Dorfman to Belarus due to the minimal human rights in the country, Ynet reported late Tuesday night, citing a Romanian court ruling.

Dorfman, a 38-year-old Safed resident and native of Moldova who works at Ben-Gurion Airport, has had an arrest warrant issued against him by Belarus for fraud worth around 15,500 euros. He was arrested while trying to travel to his mother's funeral. However, the court agreed with the argument that Dorfman had no chance at a fair trial in Belarus due to the minimal human rights present in the country, Ynet reported.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Belarus is widely noted for its authoritarian rule by President Alexander Lukashenko, who has called himself Europe's last dictator.

This is a developing story.