North Korea fires what could be ballistic missile

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Wednesday morning.

According to the Japan coast guard, the projectile could be a ballistic missile.

The launch, which marks the North's 14th major weapons test this year, comes days before South Korea's newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol takes office on May 10.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to speed up the development of his country's nuclear arsenal while overseeing a huge military parade as denuclearisation talks with the United States remain stalled

This is a developing story.