Empty pipe bombs found at al-Aqsa Mosque

The Waqf called police sappers to defuse two explosive charges that were found at al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday night, according to KAN news. Police found that the two pipe bombs were empty and withdrew from the site shortly after.

Al Jazeera reported that the two explosives were found in the al-Qibli building at the site.

