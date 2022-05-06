Mansour Abbas: Ra'am will not cause the government to fall

Ra'am leader MK Mansour Abbas vowed that his party would not be the reason for the collapse of the current Israeli government, Israeli media reported citing an interview between Abbas and a Saudi news site.

"Ra'am will not be the reason for the government's overthrowal," he explained. "The coalition is fragile but we will try to achieve many goals for Arab society."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

These remarks come as tensions have risen in the wake of repeated clashes on the Temple Mount and statements made by right-wing lawmakers regarding the ability of Jews to enter the site.

It also comes following Ra'am's governing Shura Council urging the party to withdraw fully from the government.

This is a developing story.