Meretz, Labor heads call to unite together in next election

The leaders of Israel's Meretz and Labor parties expressed interest in uniting together in Israel's next election, Israeli media reported.

Meretz leader and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz called on the two parties to join together to form a united Social Democratic Party, while Labor leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said that "In the next election, everything will be done to rebuild the democratic parties."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The two parties have run together in the past, notably in the March 2020 elections when Labor, Meretz and Gesher ran together.

This is a developing story.