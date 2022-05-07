The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli embassy in India amps up security amid Iranian attack concerns

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 7, 2022 14:48

Updated: MAY 7, 2022 14:49

Following a serious threat of an Iranian attack on the Israeli embassy in Delhi, Indian police together with Israeli forces increased security around the embassy, according to a report by Iran International.

Roads in the Israeli mission area - which is one of Israel's largest and most important in the world - have been closed, and the security detail now includes around-the-clock security and CCTV surveillance in all surrounding streets.

This comes just one year after the last attempted attack on the Israeli embassy in India.

Indian police arrested four men last June suspected of being involved in an attempt to bomb the Israeli embassy in India in January 2021.

EU Iran nuclear talks coordinator to visit Tehran amid stalled talks
By REUTERS
05/07/2022 03:10 PM
Airstrike reported in the Deir a-Zor province in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2022 12:38 PM
IDF clashes with Palestinians in Jenin, three injured - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2022 07:18 AM
Gas leak blamed for blast at iconic Havana hotel that killed 22
By REUTERS
05/07/2022 02:05 AM
Musk plans to increase Twitter's revenue to $26.4 billion by 2028
By REUTERS
05/07/2022 01:02 AM
Italy orders seizure of yacht linked by media to Russian president
By REUTERS
05/06/2022 11:41 PM
Four dead, many injured after explosion at Havana hotel
By REUTERS
05/06/2022 07:54 PM
Lapid speaks with Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2022 06:48 PM
Explosion in Madrid building injures 17 people
By REUTERS
05/06/2022 04:17 PM
US asks Israel to stop settlement construction pending Biden visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2022 02:15 PM
Russia: Poland might be a source of threat
By REUTERS
05/06/2022 01:21 PM
WJC President Ronald S. Lauder condemns attack in Elad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2022 01:19 PM
IDF signs order to demolish home of Tel Aviv Dizengoff terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2022 10:11 AM
Mansour Abbas: Ra'am will not cause the government to fall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2022 08:57 AM
White House welcomes Finland, Sweden deliberations on NATO
By REUTERS
05/06/2022 01:58 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by