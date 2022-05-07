Israeli embassy in India amps up security amid Iranian attack concerns

Following a serious threat of an Iranian attack on the Israeli embassy in Delhi, Indian police together with Israeli forces increased security around the embassy, according to a report by Iran International.

Roads in the Israeli mission area - which is one of Israel's largest and most important in the world - have been closed, and the security detail now includes around-the-clock security and CCTV surveillance in all surrounding streets.

This comes just one year after the last attempted attack on the Israeli embassy in India.

Indian police arrested four men last June suspected of being involved in an attempt to bomb the Israeli embassy in India in January 2021.