COVID-19 in Israel: 1,773 new cases, 132 in serious condition

1,773 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Israel on Saturday, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning, out of 35,344 tests administered. There are currently 16,337 active cases in Israel.

Of them, 132 are in serious condition, 54 are critical, 53 are intubated and six are connected to ECMO breathing machines.

The positivity rate is 5.02%.

So far, 803,604 Israelis received their fourth vaccine dose, 4.4 million received their third, 6.1 million received their second and 6.7 received their first.

The death toll stands at 10,741.