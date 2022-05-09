Millions of shekels found buried in Ramat Gan kindergarten playground

Millions of shekels were found buried in sandpits in a Ramat Gan kindergarten, mayor Carmel Shama HaCohen announced on Monday, according to Ynet.

More information, such as the amount of money found, is embargoed until approval for publication is granted by Ramat Gan municipality attorney-general Sa'ar Pinto, Shama HaCohen noted.

