Bulgaria to receive US gas deliveries starting June

Bulgaria will receive US liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from June to help it after Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM cut off gas deliveries, the government said on Wednesday.

The arrangement was agreed upon at a meeting between Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, the government said.

"Real deliveries of liquefied natural gas to Bulgaria at prices lower than the ones of Gazprom have been agreed as of June," the government said in a statement, without elaborating.

Gazprom cut off gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland on April 27 for refusing to pay in roubles. Bulgaria consumes about 3 billion cubic meters of gas per year, of which over 90% was coming from Russia.