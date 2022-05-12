The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US draft abortion decision could implicate same-sex marriage, contraception, Biden says

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 12, 2022 03:21

The draft US Supreme Court decision on abortion leaked earlier this month could mean the court will later go after same-sex marriage, contraception, and other rights, President Joe Biden said at a fundraiser on Wednesday in Chicago.

"Mark my words: they're gonna go after the ... Supreme Court decision on the right of same-sex marriages," Biden told a group of donors, adding that contraception was also on the chopping block.

"You're going to see these decisions up for grabs and further split the United States. We're gonna be arguing about things we shouldn't have to argue about," he said.

Biden made the remarks after appealing to voters last week to protect abortion rights by backing candidates who support them in November's elections after the leaked draft showed the court could soon overturn its 1973 decision legalizing abortion.

N. Korea officially reports COVID outbreak for the first time
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 03:07 AM
Plane with 11 on board crashes in central Cameroon
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 01:18 AM
US Justice Dept bolsters SCOTUS security ahead of abortion ruling
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 12:41 AM
US calls out Russia, China opposition to UN action on N.Korea
By REUTERS
05/12/2022 12:36 AM
Coronavirus in IDF: 245 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2022 09:28 PM
Coalition loses vote due to MK giving TV interview
By GIL HOFFMAN
05/11/2022 06:17 PM
Tunisian coast guard retrieves bodies of three migrants, rescues 250
By REUTERS
05/11/2022 02:34 PM
Ra'am to vote against Knesset dissolution, saving gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2022 12:51 PM
IAA nears completion of new national campus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2022 12:38 PM
Iran arrests 2 Europeans for fomenting 'social disorder' - report
By REUTERS
05/11/2022 11:33 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 2,021 new cases, 113 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2022 10:45 AM
Bulgaria to receive US gas deliveries starting June
By REUTERS
05/11/2022 09:55 AM
President of Ecuador visits Western Wall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2022 09:41 AM
S.Korea's Yoon says security situation with N. Korea tense amid talks
By REUTERS
05/11/2022 05:22 AM
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Jujuy, Argentina region
By REUTERS
05/11/2022 02:19 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by