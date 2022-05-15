4,600 Palestinian workers enter Israel through Erez Crossing on Sunday

Some 4,600 Palestinian workers entered Israel through the reopened Erez Crossing on Sunday, the largest number in a single day in 15 years, Army Radio reported.

On Saturday evening, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced the crossing will open for Palestinian workers carrying legal work permits. The crossing was closed at the beginning of May due to security concerns and the current wave of terrorism in Israel.

