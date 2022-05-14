Erez Crossing to open for workers, permit holders

Erez Crossing will open Sunday for workers and those carrying work permits crossing from the Gaza Strip into Israel following a security assessment held by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Saturday evening.

This will be the first time the crossing will be opened since it had initially been closed in the beginning of May.

"This civil policy is conditioned by further assessment of the situation and by the continuation of the security stability," COGAT emphasized.