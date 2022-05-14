The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Erez Crossing to open for workers, permit holders

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 14, 2022 19:58

Updated: MAY 14, 2022 19:59

Erez Crossing will open Sunday for workers and those carrying work permits crossing from the Gaza Strip into Israel following a security assessment held by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Saturday evening.

This will be the first time the crossing will be opened since it had initially been closed in the beginning of May.

"This civil policy is conditioned by further assessment of the situation and by the continuation of the security stability," COGAT emphasized.

Kurdish force seizes some oil wells from Iraqi govt control
By REUTERS
05/14/2022 07:34 PM
Islamic state claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian soldiers
By REUTERS
05/14/2022 04:39 PM
Putin to Finland: Abandoning your neutrality would be a mistake
By REUTERS
05/14/2022 03:45 PM
Russian fighter jets drill against airstrikes in Baltic Sea
By REUTERS
05/14/2022 01:25 PM
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed elected new UAE president
By REUTERS
05/14/2022 12:39 PM
Palestinian man injured during Ramadan clashes dies from wounds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2022 09:25 AM
Police ask public for help finding missing person in Hadera
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2022 05:24 AM
N.Korea reports 21 dead, 280,810 treated amid COVID outbreak
By REUTERS
05/14/2022 03:07 AM
Sandy Hook families to be dismissed from InfoWars bankruptcy case
By REUTERS
05/13/2022 09:47 PM
At least 26 killed in fire in western Delhi suburb
By REUTERS
05/13/2022 09:18 PM
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah discuss reducing Israel, West Bank tension
By REUTERS
05/13/2022 08:52 PM
Access to abortions needed for Ukrainian refugees in Poland - UNHCR
By REUTERS
05/13/2022 04:41 PM
Kremlin: Report of possible gas cuts for Finland 'most likely a hoax'
By REUTERS
05/13/2022 12:46 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 2,015 new cases, 103 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2022 11:24 AM
EU's Borrell says coordinator trip to Iran broke deadlock
By REUTERS
05/13/2022 10:47 AM
