The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US to remove Kach Movement from list of foreign terrorist organizations - report

The now-inactive movement was banned from running for elections to the Knesset in 1988 due to inciting racism against Israeli-Arabs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 15, 2022 18:01

Updated: MAY 15, 2022 18:18
The flag of Kach (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The flag of Kach
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The United States is set to remove the radical Jewish right-wing Kach Movement from its list of foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs), the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

The now-inactive movement was banned from running for elections to the Knesset in 1988 due to inciting racism against Israeli-Arabs. It was banned outright in Israel in 1994.

It was led by former MK rabbi Meir Kahane until his assassination in 1990 and is considered by some to be linked to MK Itamar Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party.

As of 2022, Kach is still designated as a terrorist group by Israel, the European Union, Canada and Japan, in addition the US.

A poster of late radical rabbi Meir Kahane as members of the outlawed Kach and Kahane Hai parties meet in New York in 1995, marking the anniversary of his death. (credit: REUTERS) A poster of late radical rabbi Meir Kahane as members of the outlawed Kach and Kahane Hai parties meet in New York in 1995, marking the anniversary of his death. (credit: REUTERS)

In addition, the US will also reportedly remove the Mujahidin Shura Council in the Environs of Jerusalem, an umbrella of several jihadist terrorist groups based in Gaza and across the Middle East. The council, which included the al-Qaeda Iraqi branch, was disbanded in 2006 and replaced by the Islamic State of Iraq.

The news of the removal of the inactive terrorist groups comes amid speculation that the Biden administration is mulling over the possibility of removing the Quds Force, of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC), from the FTO list as part of the Iran nuclear deal negotiations.

However, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said in April that US President Joe Biden "shares the view" that members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force are terrorists.



Tags Israel Terrorism United States Meir Kahane Terrorist IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.
4

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
5

Putin to hold emergency meeting on suspicious fires across Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the board of trustees of the Russian Geographical Society via a video conference call in Moscow, Russia April 14, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by