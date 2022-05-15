Israelis brawl in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market, one injured

One Israeli was lightly injured in a violent scuffle in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market on Sunday.

Palestinian media reported the brawl as having taken place between Jews and Arabs. The identity of those involved in the brawl, which included chairs thrown and use of tear gas, remains unknown. Israel Police said all those involved in the incident are employees of a business located in the market.

مصادر عبرية: شجار عنيف بين اليهود والفلسطينيين في سوق "محانيه يهودا" بالقدس pic.twitter.com/WYP1MggyTw — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 15, 2022

Police opened an investigation into the incident and detained a number of suspects involved.