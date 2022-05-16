Police ask to open investigation against Tibi, Kasif

Israel Police asked the attorney-general to approve the opening of an investigation against Joint List MKs Ahmed Tibi and Ofer Kasif on Monday after recent incidents in which the MKs clashed with and disrupted police.

The police want to investigate the two politicians on suspicion of assaulting police officers, preventing a police officer from performing his duties, threats and interference with a police officer in the performance of his duties.

The Police Investigations Division found that there was room to open an investigation against the two MKs.