Amid long delays, special center for temporary passports to be opened

A special center for applying for temporary passports will be opened as the Interior Ministry has struggled to meet demand for passport renewals in recent months, the Population Authority announced on Tuesday. The center will make hundreds more appointments available.

The center will be located next to Ayalon Mall in Bnei Brak and will provide temporary passports which will be effective for two years. An adult passport will cost NIS 435 while a minor passport will cost NIS 215.

