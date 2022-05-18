IDF troops, Palestinians clash in Jenin - report

Clashes took place Wednesday morning between IDF soldiers and Palestinians near Jenin, Israeli media reported.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed that the clashes occurred in Wadi Burkin during an arrest by the Golani patrol, Border Police and fighters from the Duvdevan unit of an individual suspected of terrorist activity.

Gunshots were heard in the area during the operation, and explosives were thrown at Israeli forces who responded with gunfire.

The IDF also confirmed that forces were active on Tuesday night throughout the West Bank, arresting individuals suspected of terrorist activity in the villages of al-Khader, Tel, Deir Istia, Zvuba and al-Yamun.

A total of 14 wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity were arrested Tuesday night.

The suspects were taken for questioning by security forces.

In addition, on Tuesday evening there was a joint intelligence and operational activity of the Maglan and Shin Bet units at a spring in the village of Dura al-Qara, during which four wanted Hamas suspects were arrested.

The wanted persons are suspected of running operations at Bir Zeit University.

This is a developing story.