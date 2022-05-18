The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF troops, Palestinians clash in Jenin - report

A total of 14 wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity were arrested Tuesday night.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 18, 2022 06:39

Updated: MAY 18, 2022 08:20
People inspect the destroyed house of a Palestinian suspected terrorist following an Israeli raid, in Jenin, on May 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
People inspect the destroyed house of a Palestinian suspected terrorist following an Israeli raid, in Jenin, on May 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Clashes took place Wednesday morning between IDF soldiers and Palestinians near Jenin, Israeli media reported.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed that the clashes occurred in Wadi Burkin during an arrest by the Golani patrol, Border Police and fighters from the Duvdevan unit of an individual suspected of terrorist activity. 

Gunshots were heard in the area during the operation, and explosives were thrown at Israeli forces who responded with gunfire.

The IDF also confirmed that forces were active on Tuesday night throughout the West Bank, arresting individuals suspected of terrorist activity in the villages of al-Khader, Tel, Deir Istia, Zvuba and al-Yamun.

A total of 14 wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity were arrested Tuesday night.

The suspects were taken for questioning by security forces.

In addition, on Tuesday evening there was a joint intelligence and operational activity of the Maglan and Shin Bet units at a spring in the village of Dura al-Qara, during which four wanted Hamas suspects were arrested.

The wanted persons are suspected of running operations at Bir Zeit University.

This is a developing story.



Tags Hamas Jenin IDF Headline
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

Russian ambassador storms out of Knesset over Ukraine war criticism

Voting at the emergency Knesset meeting, April 6, 2022.
5

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by