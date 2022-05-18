France condemns Russia move to expel staff from French Embassy in Moscow

France condemns Russia's decision to expel diplomats and staff from the French Embassy in Moscow, said the French Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Russia's Foreign Ministry had said earlier on Wednesday that it was expelling 34 French diplomats in a retaliatory move.

France in April kicked out 35 Russians with diplomatic status as part of a broader wave of expulsions that saw more than 300 Russians sent home from European capitals.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that there was no movement in peace talks with Ukraine, and that Kyiv was showing a total unwillingness to continue them.

"Negotiations are not progressing and we note the complete unwillingness of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that Russia and Ukraine were not holding talks "in any form," and that Kyiv had "practically withdrawn from the negotiation process."

Russia expels 27 Spanish diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Twenty-seven Spanish diplomats must leave Russia within a week, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Spain said in April it would expel some 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff from Madrid, joining other European Union countries that have ordered Russian officials to leave.

EU proposes emergency funds to help European militaries amid war

The European Union's executive proposed on Wednesday a 500 million euro ($525.70 million) defense fund that would help EU governments develop and buy more weapons together, saying that Russia's war in Ukraine showed the need to modernize.

The money, which would come from the EU's long-term budget and could also increase with private sector funding, would meet the most pressing weakness in air, land and sea defenses.

It would require the bloc's governments to make purchases jointly as a means to boost collaboration, one of the EU's long-term goals is to overcome years of wasted spending as governments pursued national projects leading to duplication.

While most of the EU's states are members of NATO, EU defense cooperation is seen as strengthening the Western alliance's European members and reducing dependency on the United States, with all assets still available for NATO use.

The emergency money would be available for 2023 and 2024 but must be agreed upon by all 27 EU governments.

The EU has already launched a long-term joint weapons fund and has agreed to revitalize its rapid-reaction force. However, joint spending and investment in defense research remain disjointed and lacking collaboration.

Even before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, European Union states spent nearly 200 billion euros ($225 billion) on defense in 2020, the most since records began in 2006. But joint investment by governments fell, the European Defence Agency (EDA) said in December. Read full story

Without US help, the EU would struggle to defend itself, lacking intelligence, reconnaissance aircraft and medium-range missile defense as well as amphibious ships and submarines, according to a 2020 report by the European Parliament's sub-committee on security and defense.