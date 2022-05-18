The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd case - report

Ex-officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are scheduled to face trial in June on state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 18, 2022 17:06

Updated: MAY 18, 2022 17:48
A local resident takes a selfie in front of a mural of George Floyd after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, April 20, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd, who died in 2020 when a fellow police officer knelt on his neck, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Lane entered the plea in front of Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. He agreed to a sentence of three years in exchange for prosecutors dropping a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, the newspaper reported.

Ex-officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are scheduled to face trial in June on state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

In February, the three were convicted on federal charges of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights by failing to give aid to the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath the knee of their colleague, Derek Chauvin, for more than nine minutes.

Floyd's killing sparked protests in cities around the world against police brutality and racism. Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison last year after a state murder trial.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is shown in a combination of police booking photos after a jury found him guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US. (credit: MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is shown in a combination of police booking photos after a jury found him guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US. (credit: MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Chauvin has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges he violated Floyd's civil rights.



