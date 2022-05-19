The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rocket alert in north after Iron Dome 'misidentification' and launch

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 19, 2022 09:18

Updated: MAY 19, 2022 09:41
AN IRON DOME anti-missile system is positioned near the Israeli border with Lebanon. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
AN IRON DOME anti-missile system is positioned near the Israeli border with Lebanon.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Two Iron Dome interceptors were fired by the Israeli military after a misidentification of a possible infiltration from Lebanon. 

The launching of the interceptors caused incoming rocket sirens to be activated in several communities along Israel’s border with Lebanon on Thursday morning. 

The incident comes several days after the Israeli military downed a drone flown by Hezbollah that infiltrated into the north of the country. 

Israel’s military is also in the midst of a month-long drill simulating war on multiple fronts, including with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria.



