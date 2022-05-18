The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF cancels segment of 'Chariots of Fire' drill in Umm el Fahm 

Defense Minister Benny Gantz canceled the segment of the drill in the country’s third-largest Arab city that simulated war with Hezbollah.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 18, 2022 13:57
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visit IDF largest training drill, dubbed “Chariots of Fire,”, May 10, 2022. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visit IDF largest training drill, dubbed “Chariots of Fire,”, May 10, 2022.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

The IDF has canceled a segment of its Chariots of Fire exercise that was set to take part in the Arab-Israeli city of Umm el-Fahm next week.

The decision to move the drill away from the country’s third-largest Arab city came after the city’s mayor Samir Sobhi Mahamed requested from Defense Minister Benny Gantz cancel the segment in the city that simulated war with Hezbollah.

In the letter to defense officials sent by Mahamed and shared with The Jerusalem Post, the mayor said that such an exercise in the city “has a dramatic effect” on its residents and would not help in the promoting of co-existence between Jews and Arabs. 

"I, the city council, and the residents of Umm al-Fahm are strongly opposed to conducting the military drill inside the city, and we have made our position known to the relevant military officials," the mayor wrote.

"Needless to say that moving armored personnel carriers inside the city which simulates a battle against Hezbollah has a dramatic effect on the feelings of the residents. As the mayor of the city, I do everything within my power to promote co-existence and improve the image of the city as well as the quality of life within it. And I am afraid these kinds of military exercises are harmful to those goals," he wrote. 

Israeli Defense Forces were active in Jenin in the early hours of the morning on May 18. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)Israeli Defense Forces were active in Jenin in the early hours of the morning on May 18. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)In a statement provided by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that “in accordance with the request of my municipality, the necessary adjustments were made in the layout of the exercise, including bypassing the city and practicing in the mountainous and rural areas” away from the city.

The drill will continue to take place in the region of the Lower Galilee, Wadi Ara region and near Yokneam.

“There was no change in the goals of the exercise as they were set and planned in advance,” the statement added.

During the month-long drill, the military plans to implement all lessons learned from Operation Guardian of the Walls, the 11-days of fighting between the IDF and terror groups in the Gaza Strip. 

During the 11-day fighting last year, there was heavy rioting in those areas as well as mixed Israeli-Arab cities such as Lod and Jaffa. Two people were killed and several civilians were injured.

As part of the drill it will simulate scenarios where there is even heavier rioting, two times the level of violence seen last year.

The military wants to be able to send troops before violence breaks out, and not in response to the violence and will work to keep roads open in areas in the Negev and in the Wadi Ara area of northern Israel. 

Thousands of soldiers and reservists are taking part in the drill dubbed “Chariots of Fire,” which will see all commands including the Air Force and Navy, and regular and reserve forces taking part.

The goal of the three-week-long drill is to improve the readiness of the entire military and examine the ability of troops to carry out a powerful and prolonged campaign against enemy forces on various fronts simultaneously. 



