The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Biden signs Ukraine funding bill - White House

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 21, 2022 14:23

US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bill to provide nearly $40 billion in aid for Ukraine as part of efforts to boost military support over Russia's invasion, the White House said.

Biden, who is in Seoul for his first summit with new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, also signed a bill aimed at improving access to baby formula, the White House said.

Russia declares travel ban on 963 Americans including Biden and Blinken
By REUTERS
05/21/2022 03:32 PM
Shanghai district to require all shops to shut, residents to stay home
By REUTERS
05/21/2022 03:09 PM
Biden: US offered COVID vaccines to N.Korea, but no response
By REUTERS
05/21/2022 11:23 AM
US, others walk out of APEC talks over Russia's Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
05/21/2022 11:05 AM
Monkeypox in Israel: Epidemiological taskforce to convene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2022 10:30 AM
Violent clashes break out within Hassidic community in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 10:15 PM
Children aged 3, 7 die in hospital after accidentally locked in car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 04:47 PM
15-year-old drowns in reservoir near Shoket
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 03:53 PM
Joint List expected to call for a vote to dissolve the Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 02:37 PM
US Embassy welcomes plan to name Moscow square 'Defenders of Donbas'
By REUTERS
05/20/2022 02:15 PM
Kinneret entry prohibited from 19:00 until further notice
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 01:15 PM
Russia taking 'countermeasures' to Finland, Sweden joining NATO - report
By REUTERS
05/20/2022 12:58 PM
Smuggling of ammunition from Israel into the West Bank thwarted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 10:38 AM
Syrian man stabs wife and a man in Norway domestic dispute - police
By REUTERS
05/20/2022 10:30 AM
Gantz spoke with US counterpart, discussed killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 08:37 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by