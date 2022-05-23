The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Scotland, Denmark confirms first case of monkeypox, more discovered in Portugal

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 23, 2022 14:11

Updated: MAY 23, 2022 14:26

Scotland confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Monday, Public Health Scotland said in a statement, adding that the person was receiving treatment while their contacts were being traced.

“We are working with NHS Boards (National Health Service) and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of this infection. Close contacts of the case are being identified and provided with health information and advice," said Nick Phin, Public Health Scotland's Director of Public Health Science.

Denmark has registered its first incidence of infection with monkeypox in an adult male who had returned from a trip to Spain, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Portugal's health authorities reported on Monday 14 new confirmed cases of monkeypox on Monday, bringing the total tally of confirmed cases to 37.

In neighbouring Spain, health authorities in the region of Madrid confirmed four more cases on Monday, raising the total to 34. There are another 38 suspected cases of monkeypox in Madrid.

Monkeypox, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a viral infection that was first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.

The recent outbreak in more than 10 countries where it is not endemic is highly unusual, according to scientists. More than 100 confirmed or suspected cases have been reported, most of them in Europe.

Palestinian Authority files report on Abu Akleh's death to ICC
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2022 02:56 PM
Ethiopia arrests 4,000 in Amhara region crackdown
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 01:13 PM
Security guard killed in Qatar Embassy in Paris
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 11:33 AM
Iran will avenge slain Revolutionary Guards colonel, president says
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 11:05 AM
Palestinian injured in clash with IDF forces in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2022 08:00 AM
State to appeal decision not to remove Jewish worshippers from Temple
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 11:29 PM
'Randy' peanut butter recalled due to concern of salmonella
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 10:26 PM
Demolition order given to house of Ariel terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 09:58 PM
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off east coast of Honshu, Japan
By REUTERS
05/22/2022 06:42 PM
Senegal president says he will visit Moscow and Kyiv in coming weeks
By REUTERS
05/22/2022 06:20 PM
Lukashenko arrives in Russia for talks with Putin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 05:04 PM
Lapid concludes meeting with heads of Arab authorities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 03:45 PM
Polish President Andrzej Duda visits Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 03:38 PM
Austria's first suspected monkeypox case reported in Vienna
By REUTERS
05/22/2022 03:18 PM
Prisoners get 5-year sentences for role in Gilboa Prison break
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2022 01:17 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by