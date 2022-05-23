The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Five dead, at least 80 trapped under collapsed building in Iran's Abadan

Reports on social media say that up to 80 people might be missing in the completely destroyed and collapsed area of the building.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 23, 2022 15:20

Updated: MAY 23, 2022 16:20
People gather around the rubbles of a building after it collapsed in Abadan, Iran May 23, 2022 in this still image from a social media video obtained by Reuters. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People gather around the rubbles of a building after it collapsed in Abadan, Iran May 23, 2022 in this still image from a social media video obtained by Reuters.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A building collapsed in Abadan in southwest Iran on Monday, causing numerous deaths and injuries. The 10-story building was a combination of commercial and residential buildings in the city’s Tehlenci Emiri district, according to the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

The building is known to be part of the Metropol complex on Amiri Street. Tasnim News in Iran said that by late afternoon at least three people had been pronounced dead, but there were many missing and injured. Angry residents reportedly stormed the municipality, blaming faulty construction for the collapse. Numerous rescue services from the area have responded and are looking for unaccounted people.

Reports on social media say that up to 80 people might be missing in the completely destroyed and collapsed area of the building. Locals also say that authorities sent anti-riot police to the area, leaving locals angry that instead of ambulances, the authorities first sought to control the people’s anger.

“Instead of rescue workers, nurses, ambulances and blood, the government is sending special units and riot police. To whom should we tell this pain,”

one person wrote in an online forum in Farsi.

A 2017 collapse in Tehran

In 2017, the Plasco building in Tehran collapsed, killing 20 people and injuring more than 100. It was a 20-story building that was constructed in the 1960s. A fire caused that building to collapse and firefighters were killed in the incident.



