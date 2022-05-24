Break the Wave: Five Palestinians arrested by IDF overnight

Five Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities were arrested by the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police on Monday night as part of Operation Break the Wave, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

IDF soldiers conducting arrests as part of Operation Break the Wave, May 24, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israeli forces operated in Sawahera, Surif, Harmala, Hebron, Qarawat Bani Hassan and Nablus. A number of illegal weapons were confiscated as well.

