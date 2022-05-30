The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Palestinians throw stones, Molotov cocktails at bus in W. Bank - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2022 07:16

A bus full of Jews was stoned, and Molotov cocktails were thrown at it, on a road near the Beit El settlement in the West Bank, near Ramallah, Palestinian media reported overnight Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

According to the report, the Israeli military entered the nearby towns after the incident. 

This is a developing story. 

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday
By REUTERS
05/30/2022 10:12 AM
Iranian authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2022 08:01 AM
UAE reports three more monkeypox cases
By REUTERS
05/30/2022 07:37 AM
Sudan's military leader lifts state of emergency
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 09:57 PM
Erdogan says won't let 'terrorism-supporting' countries in NATO - report
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 02:30 PM
Iran's energy export revenue up 60% - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 02:19 PM
Russia, Serbian presidents agree on further gas supplies - Kremlin
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 01:33 PM
Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 10:11 AM
Israel to mark memorial day for Ethiopian Jews who died in Sudan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 09:33 AM
District Court to be moved out of east Jerusalem in new courthouse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 09:11 AM
Sharren Haskel abolishes Knesset subcommittee on Arab teachers - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 09:02 AM
69-year-old Israeli arrested for sexually harassing special needs minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 08:49 AM
Eight buses set on fire in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 07:18 AM
Champions League final start delayed for security reasons
By REUTERS
05/28/2022 10:18 PM
Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and on board
By REUTERS
05/28/2022 08:24 PM
