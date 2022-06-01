Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday met Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and both men praised the level of cooperation inside OPEC+, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"They noted the stabilizing effect that the tight cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia has on world markets for hydrocarbons in this strategically important sector," the ministry said in a statement.

OPEC+ is an oil alliance that includes Gulf producers and Russia among others.