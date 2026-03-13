The IAF struck the Zarieh Bridge over the Litani River in Lebanon on Friday, the IDF announced, as part of its ongoing actions against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah used the bridge to cross from northern to southern Lebanon in order to prepare for combat.

They had also recently positioned rocket launchers near the bridge and had fired on Israel using them.

On Thursday, The Jerusalem Post reported that Hezbollah has over 1,000 long-range missiles with which to continue to hammer Israel’s home front, in addition to potentially tens of thousands of shorter-range missiles.

The IDF noted that it had killed over 300 Hezbollah fighters and downed around 50 large structures in Hezbollah’s Dahiya stronghold in Beirut.

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 10, 2026. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Previous reporting indicated that Israel was discussing the option of striking civilian infrastructure targets in Lebanon, but a decision had not been made.

IDF Chief of Staff says Lebanon war front equal to Iran

Lebanon is now a co-equal primary front with Iran in the current war, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir said later on Thursday.

Zamir’s comments came amid a flurry of messages from top Israeli defense officials about the next stage in the conflict with Hezbollah, with some emphasizing a graduated escalation, and others a potentially imminent, much wider invasion.