Multiple people shot in Wisconsin funeral

Multiple people were shot during a funeral in southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, police said.

The Racine Police Department told residents to stay away from Graceland Cemetery due to "multiple shots fired" there at 2:26 p.m.

At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated. We will update you when more details become available.Thank you! — Racine Police (@RacinePD) June 2, 2022

"There are victims but unknown how many at this time," according to a police statement. "The scene is still active and being investigated."

Area residents said they heard 20 to 30 shots, the Racine Journal Times reported.

The shooting comes in the wake of a stretch of mass shootings across the United States in recent months.

This is a developing story.