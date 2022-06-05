The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Australia says Chinese fighter jet intercepted its surveillance aircraft

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 5, 2022 04:08

Updated: JUNE 5, 2022 04:10

A Royal Australian Air Force surveillance plane was intercepted by a Chinese fighter aircraft in the South China Sea region in May, Australia's defense department said on Sunday.

The RAAF P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter during "routine maritime surveillance activity" in international airspace in the region on May 26, the defense department said in a statement.

"The intercept resulted in a dangerous manoeuvre which posed a safety threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew," it said.

The defense department said the Australian government had raised its concerns about the incident with the Chinese government.

China's embassy in Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Australia has previously joined the United States in stating that China’s claims around contested islands in the South China Sea do not comply with international law.

The defense department said for decades it had undertaken maritime surveillance in the region and "does so in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace".

Relations between Australia and China, major trading partners, have been strained recently over growing Chinese influence in the Pacific after China sought a regional security deal with Pacific Island nations.

Also in May, a Chinese intelligence ship was tracked off Australia's west coast within 50 nautical miles of a sensitive defense facility, which is used by Australian, US and allied submarines.

In February, China and Australia traded barbs over an incident in which Australia said one of its maritime patrol aircraft detected a laser directed at it from a People's Liberation Army Navy vessel.

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, South Korea says
By REUTERS
06/05/2022 03:33 AM
Macron to Abbas: 'We must find out circumstances of Abu Akleh's death'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2022 11:34 PM
Iraq's Kurdistan judicial council defies supreme court over oil law
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 10:17 PM
Four injured in a family fight in Rahat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2022 09:26 PM
London's Trafalgar Square evacuated, locals heard loud bang
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2022 01:12 PM
Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down Ukrainian plane
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 11:51 AM
Russian army destroying bridges in Sievierodonetsk - Luhansk governor
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 11:33 AM
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 11:07 AM
Khamenei: Iran's enemies creating unrest to overthrow Islamic Republic
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 09:40 AM
Ukraine's intelligence in communication with captured Azovstal fighters
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 09:13 AM
Turkey summons Greek ambassador to foreign ministry
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 12:58 AM
Police arrest man with body armor, ammunition outside US Capitol
By REUTERS
06/03/2022 08:49 PM
French fighter killed in Ukraine, foreign ministry in Paris says
By REUTERS
06/03/2022 06:26 PM
Iran vows 'immediate response' to any Western move against it at IAEA
By REUTERS
06/03/2022 03:44 PM
1 dead, several injured in train crash in southern Germany - report
By REUTERS
06/03/2022 02:39 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by