Explosions rock Kyiv after weeks of quiet

Russian forces continue to storm Sievierodonetsk, controlling eastern part of the city.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 5, 2022 08:24

Updated: JUNE 5, 2022 08:30
A view shows buildings destroyed by the shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Borodianka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, May 2, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)
Several explosions rocked Kyiv early on Sunday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, the first assault on the Ukrainian capital in weeks as life had slowly begun to resemble normal in the city and its suburbs.

"Several explosions in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Services are already working on site."

Reuters witnesses saw smoke in Kyiv that continued long after the explosions.

At least one person was hospitalized but no deaths had been reported as of early Sunday, Klitschko said.

Continuing assault in Luhansk

A self-propelled howitzer 2S1 Gvozdika of pro-Russian troops fires a leaflet shell in the direction of Sievierodonetsk to disperse information materials from their combat positions in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, May 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)A self-propelled howitzer 2S1 Gvozdika of pro-Russian troops fires a leaflet shell in the direction of Sievierodonetsk to disperse information materials from their combat positions in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, May 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russian forces continue to storm Sievierodonetsk, controlling eastern part of the city, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region where Sievierodonetsk is located, said on Sunday.

Gaidai said that there parts of the Azot chemical plant were damaged in Saturday's attacks.



