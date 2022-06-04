The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia claims to have downed Ukrainian plane taking weapons to Odesa

Ukraine says it took back part of industrial center of Sievierodonetsk • Ukrainian intelligence in contact with captured Azovstal steelworks fighters

By REUTERS, TAMAR URIEL-BEERI
Published: JUNE 4, 2022 12:37
Workers inspect a damaged wood warehouse after a strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the outskirt of Kharkiv, Ukraine (photo credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO)
Workers inspect a damaged wood warehouse after a strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the outskirt of Kharkiv, Ukraine
(photo credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO)

Russia's defense ministry claimed on Saturday to have shot down a Ukrainian military plane carrying weapons to the Black Sea port of Odesa. 

They additionally claimed to have launched missiles and successfully hit an artillery training center in Ukraine's Sumy region, TASS reported. The training center allegedly housed foreign instructors. 

Another strike destroyed a "foreign mercenaries'" outpost in the Odesa region, it said.

None of these claims could be verified by western media so far.

The battle for Sievierodonetsk 

This comes as the battle over Sievierodonetsk has reached a heated peak with Ukraine claiming to have clawed back a chunk of the industrial center of Sievierodonetsk in combat.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on Saturday that the Russian army is destroying bridges in the area in order to prevent Ukrainian reinforcements from arriving.

He nevertheless told national television that Ukrainian troops had retaken 20% of the territory they had lost in Sievierodonetsk.

It was “not realistic” the city would fall in the next two weeks even though Russian reinforcements were being deployed, he said on Friday.

“As soon as we have enough Western long-range weapons, we will push their artillery away from our positions. And then, believe me, the Russian infantry, they will just run."

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai

Reuters could not immediately verify his claim of Ukrainian advances.

Moscow has poured troops and materiel into the battle for Sievierodonetsk, which Russia must overrun to take all of Luhansk, one of two provinces that comprise the eastern Donbas region that the Kremlin has stated it intends to capture.

Reuters reached Sievierodonetsk on Thursday and was able to verify that Ukrainians still held part of the city.

Russian soldiers attempted to advance towards Lysychansk, across the Siverskyi Donetsk River from Sievierodonetsk but were stopped, Ukraine's military general staff said.

Ukrainian officials are counting on advanced missile systems that the United States and Britain recently pledged to swing the war in their favor, and Ukrainian troops have already begun training on them.

Moscow says the Western weapons will pour "fuel on the fire," but will not change the course of what it calls a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of dangerous nationalists.

Ukraine wants to strengthen its positions on the ground with the help of new weapons deliveries from the West before it resumes peace talks with Russia, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said.

"Our armed forces are ready to use (the new weapons)...and then I think we can initiate a new round of talks from a strengthened position," he told Ukrainian national television on Friday.

101 days in: The impact of the Ukraine-Russia war

Thousands have died, millions have been uprooted from their homes and the global economy has been greatly disrupted since Moscow’s forces were driven back from Kyiv in the first months of the conflict, 101 days ago.

Russia still controls around a fifth of the country, about half seized in 2014 and half captured since launching its invasion on February 24.

For both sides, the massive Russian assault in the east in recent weeks has been one of the deadliest phases of the war, with Ukraine saying it is losing 60-100 soldiers every day.

Ukrainian intel in touch with captured fighters

Ukraine's intelligence services are in communication with the captured Azovstal steelworks fighters and Kyiv is doing all it can to ensure their release, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said late on Friday.

Uncertainty has surrounded the fate of hundreds of fighters taken into Russian custody in mid-May after being ordered to stand down. 

"It is through them (intelligence services) that we are learning about the conditions of the detention, nutrition and the possibility of their release."

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy to Ukrainian television

"We all know that they will all be here, in Kyiv, and we are doing everything possible to do so."

Russia seized full control of Mariupol earlier this month when more than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters were taken into custody.

Earlier this week, a ship left Mariupol for Russia with a cargo of metal. Ukraine said the shipment from the port, whose capture gave Moscow an overland bridge linking mainland Russia and pro-Russian separatist territory to annexed Crimea, amounted to looting.

A ship sent to load metal and ship it to Russia has entered the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, state-owned TASS news agency reported on Saturday, the second vessel to arrive in the southeastern city since Russia completed its capture last month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to Rossiya-1 TV channel in Sochi (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/ VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to Rossiya-1 TV channel in Sochi (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/ VIA REUTERS)

Putin shifts blame for global food prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied on Friday that Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grains, instead blaming rising global food prices on the West.

He said the best solution would be for Western sanctions on Russia's ally Belarus to be lifted and for Ukraine to export grain through that country.

The war has had a devastating impact on the global economy, especially for poor food-importing countries. Ukraine is one of the world's leading sources of grain and cooking oil, but those supplies were cut off by the closure of its Black Sea ports, with more than 20 million tonnes of grain stuck in silos.



