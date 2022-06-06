US excludes Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from Americas summit - sources

The Biden administration has made a final decision to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas, people familiar with the matter said, despite threats from Mexico’s president to skip the gathering unless all countries in the Western Hemisphere are invited.

The US decision, which followed weeks of intense deliberations, risks an embarrassing boycott of the US-hosted gathering later this week in Los Angeles if Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and some other leaders choose not to show up.

