Two policemen attacked in Jerusalem, one lightly injured

Gunshots were heard on Wednesday night in the Jerusalem neighborhood of French Hill.

Israeli media reported that two police officers were attacked just before midnight, and fired in the air as a call for help. One of the officers was lightly injured as a result of the attack.

Police are currently searching for the attackers.