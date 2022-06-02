The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem Day terrorist attack thwarted, Israel Police reveals

A 21-year-old attempted attacker, a resident of Nablus, had intended to carry out a terror attack on the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 2, 2022 14:38
A man holds a Palestinian flag near young Jewish men holding Israeli flags in Jerusalem's Old City during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 29, 2022. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
A man holds a Palestinian flag near young Jewish men holding Israeli flags in Jerusalem's Old City during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 29, 2022.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

A young Palestinian man intending on carrying out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem ahead of Jerusalem Day was arrested this past weekend, Israel Police revealed on Thursday.

Attempted Terrorist attack

The 21-year-old attempted attacker, a resident of Nablus, was arrested at the entrance to the Old City when he was thought to be behaving suspiciously. He had a knife in his possession. 

The suspect, according to preliminary findings from the investigation, had intended to carry out a terror attack on the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day. 

A prosecutor's statement was filed against the suspect on Thursday at the end of the police investigation and an indictment is expected for next week. His arrest has been extended until Monday.

Thwarted Jerusalem terrorism wave

Jerusalem District Police claim to have thwarted three terror attacks in the past week. On Sunday, a suspect who had been reported to the police for intending to carry out a terror attack, was arrested by the Temple Mount. 

People hold up Israeli flags at the annual Jerusalem Day flag march. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) People hold up Israeli flags at the annual Jerusalem Day flag march. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

On Monday, a 15-year-old resident of Jabal Mukaber who was known to the police was arrested in the Damascus Gate area, near the Temple Mount. He fled into the Old City, leading to a short police chase through the area. He had a knife in his bag, which he had thrown into a store as he ran past it.

Jerusalem Day controversy

Jerusalem Day has become more and more controversial the past few years. The holiday, which celebrates Israel’s unification of east and west Jerusalem following the Six Day War in 1967, is often marked by a parade known as the Flag March.

While this is for the most part intended to celebrate the holiday, it is often marked by clashes with Arab and Palestinian residents of Jerusalem. This year ended up seeing cries of "Death to Arabs" by some of the marchers.

However, the greater intent stayed the same, and the majority of marchers were only interested in the celebration.

In 2021, Jerusalem Day marked the first day of Guardian of the Walls.



