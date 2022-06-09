Russia has increased efforts to advance south of Izium - report

Russian forces have increased their efforts to advance south of Izium in eastern Ukraine, according to a Thursday morning update by the UK Defense Ministry.

Their intelligence update also states that Russian forces likely want to gain momentum in the area to put further pressure on Sieverodonetsk, where the fighting is ongoing.

Millions of people could starve because of Russia's blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the same day.

Warning that the world was on the brink of a "terrible food crisis," he said in a televised statement that Ukraine was unable to export wheat, corn, oil and other products and added: "Millions of people may starve if the Russian blockade of the Black Sea continues."

This is a developing story.