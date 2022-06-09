One Palestinian dead, six wounded, during clashes with IDF

During clashes with IDF forces in Halhul, near Hebron, six Palestinians were injured and one, Mahmoud Faiz Abu Ayur, 27, was killed, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

IDF operated in the town of Halhul near Hebron to confiscate money used for terrorism from a business. They confiscated more than 1,100,000 shekels.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

During the operation, riots broke out with rioters throwing Molotov cocktails and stones at the forces. IDF fired at the rioters — one of them was killed and several others were wounded, according to Army Radio.

This is a developing story.