Biden's Israel visit set for July 14 - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 20:20

US President Joe Biden's planned visit to Israel and the Middle East was rescheduled to July 14, Israeli media reported on Sunday evening.

The reported date, which has not been finalized as of Sunday, was chosen after Washington moved to postpone the planned trip to Israel due to uncertainty over Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's political future.

In addition, the decision to delay the meeting was reportedly made as the Biden administration pushed for a one-on-one meeting with Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh.

Over 50 people detained in Moscow over anti-war protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 10:04 PM
Body found at Bedouin village during search for missing Israeli
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 08:06 PM
Ministerial C'mtee OKs bill to sell wine, grape juice after 11 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 02:46 PM
Raya Soraki approved as new head of Israel's Nature and Parks Authority
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 01:52 PM
Israel's next Eurovision rep. to be chosen through KAN committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 01:10 PM
COVID-19: Israel's Economy Minister Orna Barbivay tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 12:40 PM
2 indicted for abusing, beating toddlers in Israel's North - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 10:50 AM
IDF clash with Palestinian rioters in West Bank while arresting suspect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 09:51 AM
COVID-19 in Russia: Officials announce BA.4 subvariant cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 07:53 AM
Jerusalem area schools to start at 10 due to teachers' protest - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 07:27 AM
Palestinian arrested, Border Police officer injured in West Bank clash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2022 06:50 PM
Russia says it has shot down three Ukrainian war planes
By REUTERS
06/11/2022 11:48 AM
US envoy to visit Lebanon, discuss Israel maritime talks - State Dept
By REUTERS
06/11/2022 02:21 AM
DC disciplinary office files ethics charges over Giuliani's false claims
By REUTERS
06/10/2022 11:22 PM
Israeli forces clash with Palestinian rioters during West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2022 04:54 PM
