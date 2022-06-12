Biden's Israel visit set for July 14 - report

US President Joe Biden's planned visit to Israel and the Middle East was rescheduled to July 14, Israeli media reported on Sunday evening.

The reported date, which has not been finalized as of Sunday, was chosen after Washington moved to postpone the planned trip to Israel due to uncertainty over Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's political future.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In addition, the decision to delay the meeting was reportedly made as the Biden administration pushed for a one-on-one meeting with Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh.