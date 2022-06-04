Biden's Israel visit postponed to July - report

US President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia and Israel was postponed to July, officials told NBC News on Friday.

The trips were originally scheduled for late June, and the reason for the delay was not completely clear.

