COVID-19 in Israel: 5,871 test positive, 'R' rate spikes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 13, 2022 12:08

5,817 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday as the 'R' reproduction rate climbed to 1.51, the Health Ministry said in a Monday morning update.

26.38% of tests taken returned a positive result. In addition, 100 patients are in serious condition, with 24 of those in critical condition and two connected to ECMO machines.

The death toll stands at 10,882.



Israel Police use mole in crackdown on illegal weapons, drugs trade
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
06/13/2022 10:05 AM
12 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raid by Israeli forces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2022 08:14 AM
Bus drivers in North, West Bank on strike until 8:30 a.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2022 06:59 AM
Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children- FDA staff
By REUTERS
06/13/2022 04:19 AM
Netflix announces another round of global hit 'Squid Game'
By REUTERS
06/13/2022 12:40 AM
Canadian police probe possible bomb threat to parliament
By REUTERS
06/12/2022 11:39 PM
Over 50 people detained in Moscow over anti-war protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 10:04 PM
Biden's Israel visit set for July 14 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 08:20 PM
Ministerial C'mtee OKs bill to sell wine, grape juice after 11 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 02:46 PM
Raya Soraki approved as new head of Israel's Nature and Parks Authority
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 01:52 PM
Israel's next Eurovision rep. to be chosen through KAN committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 01:10 PM
COVID-19: Israel's Economy Minister Orna Barbivay tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 12:40 PM
2 indicted for abusing, beating toddlers in Israel's North - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 10:50 AM
IDF clash with Palestinian rioters in West Bank while arresting suspect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 09:51 AM
COVID-19 in Russia: Officials announce BA.4 subvariant cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 07:53 AM
