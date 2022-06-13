The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

British police charge Kevin Spacey over alleged sex crimes

Police said the alleged assaults had taken place between March 2005 and April 2013 - four in the capital London and one in Gloucestershire.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 13, 2022 18:39

Updated: JUNE 13, 2022 19:24
Actor Kevin Spacey is arraigned on a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket (photo credit: REUTERS)
Actor Kevin Spacey is arraigned on a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket
(photo credit: REUTERS)

British police said on Monday they had charged Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey over historic allegations of sex offenses, with the actor due in court on Thursday.

Prosecutors last month authorized the charges to be brought against Spacey, 62, on four counts of sexual assault against three men, and a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. 

Police said the alleged assaults had taken place between March 2005 and April 2013 - four in the capital London and one in Gloucestershire. They involved one man who is now in his 40s and two men now in their 30s.

"He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court at 10am (0900 GMT) on Thursday, 16 June," London's Metropolitan Police said, confirming Spacey had been charged on the five counts authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following his arrest.

Spacey, who won Academy Awards for The Usual Suspects and American Beauty in the 1990s, has said he is willing to defend himself in Britain and is confident any trial will prove his innocence.

Actor Kevin Spacey walks down Carlo Alberto street as he visits the city, where he is expected to return for a cameo appearance in a low budget Italian film, after largely disappearing from public view, in Turin, Italy, June 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA/FILE PHOTO) Actor Kevin Spacey walks down Carlo Alberto street as he visits the city, where he is expected to return for a cameo appearance in a low budget Italian film, after largely disappearing from public view, in Turin, Italy, June 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA/FILE PHOTO)

Spacey's dying career

Once one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Spacey has largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct five years ago.

In November 2017, London's Old Vic theater said it had received 20 separate allegations of inappropriate conduct by Spacey from 20 men who came into contact with him at the theater, or in connection with it, between 1995 and 2013.

He was dropped from the TV show House of Cards and removed from the movie All the Money in the World after the accusations of sexual misconduct came to light.



Tags London sexual assault Kevin Spacey
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
2

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
3

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

Moscow chief rabbi fled Russia after refusal to support Ukraine war

Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by