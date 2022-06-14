Despite travel warnings, thousands of Israelis continue to fly to Turkey

Despite a severe travel warning to Turkey, even high for Istanbul, following an attempted attack on Israeli citizens last month and intelligence suggesting Iran will attempt similar operations, 43 flights to and from Turkey and Ben-Gurion Airport will operate on Wednesday, with a total of about 7,900 passengers.

The Israeli government called on Israelis staying in Istanbul to leave the city as soon as possible, and those who intend to leave for Turkey to refrain from doing so until further notice.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are currently in the city and Turkey remains a favorite holiday destination for Israelis despite the threats.