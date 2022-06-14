The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Canada to suspend vaccine mandates for domestic travel, civil service

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 14, 2022 16:34

Canada on Tuesday will suspend its requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for domestic travel and to work in the public service, a government source said, after provinces lifted most local health restrictions.

The mandates may be reinstated later, especially in the case of a surge of a new variant, the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said. International travelers coming to Canada still will be required to show proof of vaccination.

The news was first reported late on Monday by the Toronto Star and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Police uncover rape committed in 2017 in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 03:27 PM
Bennet met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 02:06 PM
Iranians hacked senior Israeli officials, attempted to gather intel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 01:16 PM
Man shot dead in Shoham near construction site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 12:21 PM
Iranian tanker ship seized by Greece has been released - Mehr
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 12:21 PM
20-year-old police officer Ronen Marzuk dies in fatal car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 11:39 AM
EU to buy 110,000 monkeypox vaccines, deliveries from end of June
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 11:02 AM
Despite travel warnings, thousands of Israelis continue to fly to Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 08:40 AM
Teachers strike continues, Northern schools to start at 10:00
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 07:20 AM
71-year-old man drowns off coast of Nahariya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2022 10:14 PM
Gantz begins search for new IDF Chief of Staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2022 09:00 PM
Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19 for second time
By REUTERS
06/13/2022 06:20 PM
Kyiv suspends exports of Ukrainian gas, coal and fuel oil
By REUTERS
06/13/2022 05:08 PM
Palestinian with knife arrested near Ofra
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2022 03:20 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 5,871 test positive, 'R' rate spikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2022 12:08 PM
