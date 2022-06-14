Russia bans 29 British journalists from entering

Russia has banned dozens of British journalists, media representatives and defense industry figures from entering the country, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a move that Moscow said was a response to Western sanctions and pressure on its state-run media outlets abroad, 29 journalists and members of British media organizations such as the BBC, the broadcaster Sky News and the Guardian and Times newspapers were personally banned.

The editors-in-chief of The Times, Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and The Independent are all on the list, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More than a dozen British figures who Moscow said were linked to the defense industry were also banned from entering Russia.

The Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report