Israel, EU to sign natural gas export deal -Israel's Energy Ministry

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 09:44

Updated: JUNE 15, 2022 10:11

Israel and the European Union will sign a natural gas export deal on Wednesday during a regional energy conference in Cairo, Israel's Energy Ministry said.

The EU has said Israel could be a new source of gas as it looks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.

The deal will for the first time allow "significant" exports of Israeli gas to Europe, the ministry said.

Officials have said they expect the Israeli gas will be sent to liquefaction plants in Egypt and then shipped north to the European market.

The framework deal will be signed by Israel, the EU and Egypt, according to the Israeli ministry.

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrest 6 in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 08:43 AM
Fire at Israeli ice cream factory results in several casualties - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 12:22 AM
Taba Crossing to stay open 24/7 starting Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 10:29 PM
All clear given after suspected terrorist infiltration alert in Talmon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 07:13 PM
Arctic Council without Russian participation is meaningless - Medvedev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 07:02 PM
Lebanese stance on border dispute with Israel enables talks- US mediator
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 06:44 PM
Clalit doctor attacked by patient in Beer Yaakov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 06:44 PM
Gun control bill could be ready in coming days for US Senate debate
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 06:24 PM
Russia bans 29 British journalists from entering
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 06:09 PM
Canada to suspend vaccine mandates for domestic travel, civil service
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 04:34 PM
Police uncover rape committed in 2017 in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 03:27 PM
Bennet met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 02:06 PM
Iranians hacked senior Israeli officials, attempted to gather intel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 01:16 PM
Man shot dead in Shoham near construction site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 12:21 PM
Iranian tanker ship seized by Greece has been released - Mehr
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 12:21 PM
