Drone crashes in Erbil, Iraq

A drone crashed in Erbil in northeastern Iraq on Wednesday, the governor of Erbil told Rudaw news.

The drone crashed into an internet tower near the Ankawa suburb of Erbil. Security forces have opened an investigation into the incident.

