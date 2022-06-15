The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Fifth case of monkeypox reported in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 16:51

A fifth case of monkeypox has been discovered in Israel, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The affected patient, a man about 30-years-old, arrived at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) with symptoms suspected of being monkeypox after returning from abroad. Laboratory tests confirmed that he was infected with the virus.

Moldova's bid to join EU "perfectly legitimate" - President Macron
By REUTERS
06/15/2022 05:35 PM
Iraq to begin setting up electricity links with S.Arabia -report
By REUTERS
06/15/2022 04:09 PM
Lebanon to hold consultations over new PM on June 23 - official source
By REUTERS
06/15/2022 03:21 PM
Israel's coalition loses to opposition on 2 bills
By GIL HOFFMAN
06/15/2022 03:16 PM
Drone crashes in Erbil, Iraq
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 03:10 PM
IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrest 6 in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 08:43 AM
Fire at Israeli ice cream factory results in several casualties - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 12:22 AM
Taba Crossing to stay open 24/7 starting Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 10:29 PM
All clear given after suspected terrorist infiltration alert in Talmon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 07:13 PM
Arctic Council without Russian participation is meaningless - Medvedev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 07:02 PM
Lebanese stance on border dispute with Israel enables talks- US mediator
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 06:44 PM
Clalit doctor attacked by patient in Beer Yaakov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2022 06:44 PM
Gun control bill could be ready in coming days for US Senate debate
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 06:24 PM
Russia bans 29 British journalists from entering
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 06:09 PM
Canada to suspend vaccine mandates for domestic travel, civil service
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 04:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by