Russia tried to talk Turkey out of Syria operation

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 08:08

Russia tried to persuade Turkey to cancel plans for a military operation in Syria during talks in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, the TASS news agency cited Moscow's Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentyev as saying on Thursday.

"We tried to convince them the issue needs to be resolved through peaceful means, without resorting to violence because that could lead to escalation," TASS quoted Lavrentyev as saying.

Russia, US must discuss nuclear treaty extension
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 07:34 AM
Confederate flag-waving man found guilty in Capitol riot case
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 02:13 AM
Human remains found in search for British journalist and guide
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 01:51 AM
Ben-Gvir urges Smotrich to agree on list of candidates for next election
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2022 12:25 AM
Benny Gantz to meet with candidates for next IDF chief of staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2022 12:23 AM
35 children fall ill with diarrhea, vomiting at Ashkelon nursery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 10:05 PM
Indictment issued against terrorists behind Ariel attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 07:49 PM
Moldova's bid to join EU 'perfectly legitimate' - President Macron
By REUTERS
06/15/2022 05:35 PM
Fifth case of monkeypox reported in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 04:51 PM
Iraq to begin setting up electricity links with S.Arabia -report
By REUTERS
06/15/2022 04:09 PM
Lebanon to hold consultations over new PM on June 23 - official source
By REUTERS
06/15/2022 03:21 PM
Israel's coalition loses to opposition on 2 bills
By GIL HOFFMAN
06/15/2022 03:16 PM
US coalition drone crashes in Erbil, Iraq
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 03:10 PM
IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrest 6 in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 08:43 AM
Fire at Israeli ice cream factory results in several casualties - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 12:22 AM
