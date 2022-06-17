The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Biden says he won't meet Saudi crown prince during Middle East trip

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 17, 2022 21:23

 US President Joe Biden said on Friday he was not going to have a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman during his trip to the region next month and that he was only seeing the Saudi crown prince as part of a broader "international meeting."

"I'm not going to meet with MBS. I'm going to an international meeting, and he's going to be part of it," Biden told reporters on Friday when asked how during his Saudi Arabia trip he will handle the topic of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing.

Biden's plan for talks with the crown prince - part of his first trip to the region as president - was seen by rights advocates as at odds with his promise to put human rights at the heart of US foreign policy. 



Ukraine says evacuation from Sievierodonetsk chemical plant 'impossible'
By REUTERS
06/17/2022 12:31 PM
Four killed in Turkish drone strike against PKK members in Iraq
By REUTERS
06/17/2022 12:30 PM
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Jordan on Tuesday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2022 12:17 PM
Bus drivers to strike from 10:00 to 12:00 today in multiple cities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2022 08:43 AM
Three shot, two fatally at Alabama church
By REUTERS
06/17/2022 04:55 AM
Iran builds a new tunnel in Natanz nuclear facility - NYT
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2022 03:51 AM
Two men shot dead, found in vehicle in Northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2022 03:04 AM
Biden says recession is not inevitable
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 11:17 PM
US has not asked Russia about two missing Americans, reports of third
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 07:43 PM
Morocco's king tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 07:17 PM
Col. Reut Retig-Weiss becomes first female IDF brigade commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2022 07:06 PM
IDF arrests man trying to cross to Israel from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2022 05:01 PM
Holon daycare teacher arrested on suspicion of abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2022 04:31 PM
15-year-old nearly drowns in Jordan River, MDA resuscitates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2022 03:05 PM
UK urges Russia to release Navalny, says 'very concerned' for him
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 02:23 PM
