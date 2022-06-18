The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

60-year-old man shot to death in Ramat Gan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 18, 2022 11:25

Updated: JUNE 18, 2022 11:32

A 60-year-old man was shot to death on Saturday morning in Ramat Gan, the Israel Police reported. Police officers arrested a man who they encountered at the site of the crime.

The causes of the shooting are unclear at this point.

This is a developing story



Tags Crime Headline
Iranian F14 fighter jet crashes, no casualties - report
By REUTERS
06/18/2022 12:34 PM
Boris Johnson: UK must support Kyiv amid 'Ukraine fatigue'
By REUTERS
06/18/2022 12:09 PM
Biden says he won't meet Saudi crown prince during Middle East trip
By REUTERS
06/17/2022 09:23 PM
Ukraine says evacuation from Sievierodonetsk chemical plant 'impossible'
By REUTERS
06/17/2022 12:31 PM
Four killed in Turkish drone strike against PKK members in Iraq
By REUTERS
06/17/2022 12:30 PM
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Jordan on Tuesday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2022 12:17 PM
Bus drivers to strike from 10:00 to 12:00 today in multiple cities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2022 08:43 AM
Three shot, two fatally at Alabama church
By REUTERS
06/17/2022 04:55 AM
Iran builds a new tunnel in Natanz nuclear facility - NYT
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2022 03:51 AM
Two men shot dead, found in vehicle in Northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2022 03:04 AM
Biden says recession is not inevitable
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 11:17 PM
US has not asked Russia about two missing Americans, reports of third
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 07:43 PM
Morocco's king tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 07:17 PM
Col. Reut Retig-Weiss becomes first female IDF brigade commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2022 07:06 PM
IDF arrests man trying to cross to Israel from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2022 05:01 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by